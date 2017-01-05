div-banner_0.png

The Martin Marty Center for the Advanced Study of Religion

Sightings: Religion in Public Life

Taking a Knee as Critical Civil Religion

by Brian Britt | January 5, 2017

 

Religion and Culture Web Forum

Which Life; What Enhancement? A Report on the Enhancing Life Project

by William Schweiker and Günter Thomas

 

 

News

Public Lectures at the Divinity School

Coming up this quarter in Swift Hall ... 

Jamil Khoury Receives Diversity Leadership Award

Jamil Khoury (AMRS'92) has been selected by the Diversity Leadership Council to receive the 2017 Diversity Leadership Award for University of Chicago Alumni. Read more.

Open Space

Open Space, our weekly community opportunity for conversation, reflection, and fellowship, will take "What do you seek to balance?" as the theme for Winter 2017.   

Wednesday Lunch

Our Wednesday Lunch series, open to all, is on hiatus until January 11th. Join us in 2017 for Lunches on Islam and medicine, the Anthropocene, approaching LGBTQ+ identities, and more.