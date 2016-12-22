div-banner_0.png

The Martin Marty Center for the Advanced Study of Religion

Sightings: Religion in Public Life

In Defense of the Liberal in the Study of Religion

by Jeffrey Stackert | December 22, 2016

 

Religion and Culture Web Forum

Which Life; What Enhancement? A Report on the Enhancing Life Project

by William Schweiker and Günter Thomas

 

 

News

Jamil Khoury Receives Diversity Leadership Award

Jamil Khoury (AMRS'92) has been selected by the Diversity Leadership Council to receive the 2017 Diversity Leadership Award for University of Chicago Alumni. Read more.

Open Space

Open Space, our weekly community opportunity for conversation, reflection, and fellowship, will take "What do you seek to balance?" as the theme for Winter 2017.   

Wednesday Lunch

Our Wednesday Lunch series, open to all, is on hiatus until January 11th. Join us in 2017 for Lunches on Islam and medicine, the Anthropocene, approaching LGBTQ+ identities, and more.

Winter Quarter courses

Winter Quarter 2017 course offerings –  including  "Evangelicalism and Fundamentalism in 20th Century America: Interpretations," "Idolatry: Historical and Modern Perspectives," and "Sovereignty, Intimacy and the Body" – are now available.   