Join us in celebration as our unique program on pedagogical readiness, the Craft of Teaching in the Academic Study of Religion, marks five years!
The Martin Marty Center for the Advanced Study of Religion
Sightings: Religion in Public Life
The Acquittal of "Patient Zero"
by Mark Lambert | February 2, 2017
Religion and Culture Forum
A Student Tribute to Professor Bruce Lincoln
by Emily D. Crews, Andrew Durdin, and Adam Miller | January 2017
News
Public Lecture by Claudia Rapp
Claudia Rapp, University of Vienna, will present a public lecture entitled "Saint Catherine's Monastery in the Sinai and its Hidden Manuscript Treasures."
Career Services Events
February career-services events are now available – time management skills, team communication, memberships in the National Center for Faculty Development and Diversity, and more.
Spring Quarter courses
The groundhog has predicted another six weeks of winter, but Spring Quarter will arrive, and with it courses including "The Discovery of Paganism," "Gender, Power, and Religion in Early Medieval Europe," and "Religious Diversity as a Philosophical Problem."