Daisy Machado (PhD 1996, History of Christianity), Professor of Church History at Union Theological Seminary, will deliver the Dean's Seminar in the Craft of Teaching Friday, January 27.
The Martin Marty Center for the Advanced Study of Religion
Sightings: Religion in Public Life
Acknowledging the Good Stuff
by John P. Bowen | January 26, 2017
Religion and Culture Forum
A Student Tribute to Professor Bruce Lincoln
by Emily D. Crews, Andrew Durdin, and Adam Miller | January 2017
News
Craft of Teaching Marks 5 Years
Join us in celebration as our unique program on pedagogical readiness, the Craft of Teaching in the Academic Study of Religion, marks five years!
Public Lectures at the Divinity School
Coming up this quarter in Swift Hall ...
Jamil Khoury Receives Diversity Leadership Award
Jamil Khoury (AMRS'92) has been selected by the Diversity Leadership Council to receive the 2017 Diversity Leadership Award for University of Chicago Alumni. Read more.