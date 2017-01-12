div-banner_0.png

The Martin Marty Center for the Advanced Study of Religion

Sightings: Religion in Public Life

Dylann Roof, the Alt-Right, and Violence

by Joel A. Brown | January 12, 2017

 

Religion and Culture Web Forum

Which Life; What Enhancement? A Report on the Enhancing Life Project

by William Schweiker and Günter Thomas

 

 

News

Daisy Machado and The Craft of Teaching

Daisy Machado (PhD 1996, History of Christianity), Professor of Church History at Union Theological Seminary, will deliver the Dean's Seminar in the Craft of Teaching later this month.    

Public Lectures at the Divinity School

Coming up this quarter in Swift Hall ... 

Jamil Khoury Receives Diversity Leadership Award

Jamil Khoury (AMRS'92) has been selected by the Diversity Leadership Council to receive the 2017 Diversity Leadership Award for University of Chicago Alumni. Read more. 

Open Space

Open Space, our weekly community opportunity for conversation, reflection, and fellowship, will take "What do you seek to balance?" as the theme for Winter 2017.   