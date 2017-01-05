The Martin Marty Center for the Advanced Study of Religion

Coming up this quarter in Swift Hall ...
Jamil Khoury Receives Diversity Leadership Award
Jamil Khoury (AMRS'92) has been selected by the Diversity Leadership Council to receive the 2017 Diversity Leadership Award for University of Chicago Alumni. Read more.
Open Space
Open Space, our weekly community opportunity for conversation, reflection, and fellowship, will take "What do you seek to balance?" as the theme for Winter 2017.
Wednesday Lunch
Our Wednesday Lunch series, open to all, is on hiatus until January 11th. Join us in 2017 for Lunches on Islam and medicine, the Anthropocene, approaching LGBTQ+ identities, and more.